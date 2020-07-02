DENVER — Another round of snow arrived in the state Thursday into Friday, bringing some particularly impressive snow totals to Colorado’s High Country.

Our second winter storm of the week also blanketed the Denver metro area with plenty of fresh snow, which led to delays or closures at nearly 330 area schools.

Here’s how much piled up by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Arapahoe Basin - 14 inches

Aurora - 7 inches

Avon - 11.5 inches

Berthoud Pass - 19.6 inches

Brighton - 3.6 inches

Castle Pines - 5.6 inches

Cattle Creek - 10 inches

Centennial - 4.5 inches

Colorado Springs - 5.1 inches

Commerce City - 3.7 inches

Copper Mountain - 17 inches

Edgewater - 2.1 inches

Englewood - 6.5 inches

Federal Heights - 4 inches

Glenwood Springs -

Golden - 3.8 inches

Hayden 10. 5 inches

Highlands Ranch - 7.1 inches

Littleton - 7 inches

Lone Tree - 7 inches

Loveland Pass - 21 inches

Louisville - 4.3 inches

Manitou Springs - 5 inches

Milner - 5.7 inches

Monarch Pass - 7 inches

Palmer Lake - 4.5 inches

Parker - 8 inches

Pueblo - 5.6 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass - 25.2 inches

Roxborough Park - 8.5 inches

Sedalia - 8 inches

Sheridan - 5.5. inches

Silverton - 22 inches

South Denver - 6.5 inches

Steamboat Springs - 6 inches

Thornton - 4.5 inches

Vail - 14.5 inches

Winter Park - 16.8

Woodland Park - 4 inches

PHOTOS | Animals brave the cold to play in the snow Chewbacca is have a grand old time playing in the snow! The winter weather wasn't enough to stop this bald eagle from getting a snack! Teddy the Yorkie is staying warm in his duck pajamas while the snow falls in Erie! This dog clearly loves playing in the snow! Kathy Randolph in Thornton says her husband makes sure Freddie the squirrel and his buddies have plenty to eat when it 's snow and cold! Bolt is enjoying watching the snow fall from his Denver balcony! It's a snow day, time to play! Steve Snyder says his dog Molly in Lakewood love the snow! This bicycle at Union Station will probably not see much activity on this snow day. Kurt Stroman's dog Murphy looks like he's ready to go back inside. This rabbit is braving the cold.

This is story will be updated as totals come in.



