DENVER — Another round of snow arrived in the state Thursday into Friday, bringing some particularly impressive snow totals to Colorado’s High Country.
Our second winter storm of the week also blanketed the Denver metro area with plenty of fresh snow, which led to delays or closures at nearly 330 area schools.
Here’s how much piled up by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
- Arapahoe Basin - 14 inches
- Aurora - 7 inches
- Avon - 11.5 inches
- Berthoud Pass - 19.6 inches
- Brighton - 3.6 inches
- Castle Pines - 5.6 inches
- Cattle Creek - 10 inches
- Centennial - 4.5 inches
- Colorado Springs - 5.1 inches
- Commerce City - 3.7 inches
- Copper Mountain - 17 inches
- Edgewater - 2.1 inches
- Englewood - 6.5 inches
- Federal Heights - 4 inches
- Glenwood Springs -
- Golden - 3.8 inches
- Hayden 10. 5 inches
- Highlands Ranch - 7.1 inches
- Littleton - 7 inches
- Lone Tree - 7 inches
- Loveland Pass - 21 inches
- Louisville - 4.3 inches
- Manitou Springs - 5 inches
- Milner - 5.7 inches
- Monarch Pass - 7 inches
- Palmer Lake - 4.5 inches
- Parker - 8 inches
- Pueblo - 5.6 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass - 25.2 inches
- Roxborough Park - 8.5 inches
- Sedalia - 8 inches
- Sheridan - 5.5. inches
- Silverton - 22 inches
- South Denver - 6.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 6 inches
- Thornton - 4.5 inches
- Vail - 14.5 inches
- Winter Park - 16.8
- Woodland Park - 4 inches
This is story will be updated as totals come in.
