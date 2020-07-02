DENVER — Another round of snow arrived in the state Thursday into Friday, bringing some particularly impressive snow totals to Colorado’s High Country.

Our second winter storm of the week also blanketed the Denver metro area with plenty of fresh snow, which led to delays or closures at nearly 330 area schools. 

Here’s how much piled up by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Arapahoe Basin - 14 inches 
  • Aurora - 7 inches
  • Avon - 11.5 inches 
  • Berthoud Pass - 19.6 inches 
  • Brighton - 3.6 inches
  • Castle Pines - 5.6 inches
  • Cattle Creek - 10 inches
  • Centennial - 4.5 inches
  • Colorado Springs -  5.1 inches 
  • Commerce City - 3.7 inches
  • Copper Mountain - 17 inches 
  • Edgewater - 2.1 inches 
  • Englewood - 6.5 inches
  • Federal Heights - 4 inches
  • Glenwood Springs - 
  • Golden - 3.8 inches 
  • Hayden 10. 5 inches
  • Highlands Ranch - 7.1 inches
  • Littleton - 7 inches 
  • Lone Tree - 7 inches 
  • Loveland Pass - 21 inches
  • Louisville - 4.3 inches 
  • Manitou Springs - 5 inches 
  • Milner - 5.7 inches
  • Monarch Pass - 7 inches
  • Palmer Lake - 4.5 inches 
  • Parker - 8 inches 
  • Pueblo - 5.6 inches
  • Rabbit Ears Pass - 25.2 inches
  • Roxborough Park - 8.5 inches
  • Sedalia - 8 inches 
  • Sheridan - 5.5. inches
  • Silverton - 22 inches 
  • South Denver - 6.5 inches
  • Steamboat Springs - 6 inches
  • Thornton - 4.5 inches
  • Vail - 14.5 inches 
  • Winter Park - 16.8
  • Woodland Park - 4 inches

RELATED: Learning to drive in the snow

PHOTOS | Animals brave the cold to play in the snow
01 / 12
Chewbacca is have a grand old time playing in the snow!
02 / 12
The winter weather wasn't enough to stop this bald eagle from getting a snack!
03 / 12
Teddy the Yorkie is staying warm in his duck pajamas while the snow falls in Erie!
04 / 12
This dog clearly loves playing in the snow!
05 / 12
Kathy Randolph in Thornton says her husband makes sure Freddie the squirrel and his buddies have plenty to eat when it 's snow and cold!
06 / 12
07 / 12
Bolt is enjoying watching the snow fall from his Denver balcony!
08 / 12
It's a snow day, time to play!
09 / 12
Steve Snyder says his dog Molly in Lakewood love the snow!
10 / 12
This bicycle at Union Station will probably not see much activity on this snow day.
11 / 12
Kurt Stroman's dog Murphy looks like he's ready to go back inside.
12 / 12
This rabbit is braving the cold.

This is story will be updated as totals come in.

RELATED: Traffic, road conditions and flights as winter weather hits Colorado (again)

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory for Front Range, heavy snow in mountains

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS