More than 50 cars involved in I-25 crash in Denver

COLORADO, USA — Heavy snow hit Colorado Sunday, leading to closures on highways across the state.

A portion of northbound Interstate 25 in Denver was closed for several hours Sunday due to six separate pileup crashes involving a total of more than 50 cars, police and firefighters said.

Portions of the interstate were closed between Evans Avenue and Alameda Avenue. The closures began around 4 p.m., and the interstate fully reopened just before 8 p.m.

Minor injuries have been reported from the crashes.

Northbound Interstate 225 was closed at Iliff Avenue due to a crash Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. The crash involved about 15 vehicles. Five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The interstate reopened around 10:30 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding people traveling in the mountains this weekend to be cautious of treacherous road conditions.

CDOT also reminds anyone who plans to travel, whether it be in the city or the mountains, to make sure your car is winter-ready, to drive slow, and give snowplows space.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.