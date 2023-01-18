15 epic and too-real tweets about the Colorado snowstorm

Coloradans took to Twitter to share a variety of thoughts as the latest round of winter weather moved through.

DENVER — Many Coloradans woke up to a fresh layer of snow after a storm moved in overnight, sparking excitement for some. For others, not so much.

Large snowstorms in January are quite rare. Normally, Denver’s snowiest months of the year are March and April, and January is only Denver’s 6th-snowiest month of the year, on average.

Hundreds of schools, businesses and offices across Colorado were on delayed start, remote start or closed Wednesday due to the snow.

Some were excited for the winter weather

Tickled that I get to keep snowing on you all through the day today! What joy. — Denver Snow ❄❄❄ (@denversnow) January 18, 2023

It’s beautiful. I’m making soup and listening to Tom Petty. What a day! — Roxanna Walker (@landcruiser13) January 18, 2023

Got the day off from work due to the crazy snow out here in Colorado!



Sooooo you know what that means!!! We streaming all day baby!!!! Imma eat some food and I’ll see y’all soon!!!! — NINE | Holder of 🦖 nuggies (@itznineXD) January 18, 2023

My baby Athena turns 3 months old today! So we introduced her to the Colorado snow(briefly) 🥰 #cutestbabies #Colorado pic.twitter.com/wPzVeoMOrn — Ember Wong (@emberchelly) January 18, 2023

I only remember the plains in Colorado getting as much snow this winter as it did when I was kid, over 20 years ago. Not complaining! The dogs are loving it. pic.twitter.com/RlXtYf7P71 — Anna Fine AF (@somefinetweets) January 18, 2023

Others were wishing the onslaught would end

Winters not that bad in Denver they said. The snow melts right away they said. “They” all lied to me. 😡 — Dody (@HeyDody) January 18, 2023

I Love Colorado... but I Hate The Snow... on the other hand i have always loved the way my neighborhood looks while its snowing. It looks like a winter wonderland.😍😂😂😂 — 💜Makalies⁷ 💜 Luvs BTS (@MakalieD) January 18, 2023

A snow day for the kids got a mixed reaction

I am already begging for them to go back to school. We already had a day off Monday. Enough. — Nҽσɳ Mҽԃυʂα (@IlythiaGemini) January 18, 2023

Mimosas. That’s the way to maintain. — Waxychimp (@pwaxmonkey) January 18, 2023

When it snows in Colorado, some things are inevitable

Yes yes, it has begun, the endless dog frolic in #Colorado snow pics and countless back porch, snow-covered patio furniture photos taken from behind the screen sliding glass door have entered our feeds. #COwx — RA Dale (@goflight001) January 18, 2023

My neighbor across the street is wearing shorts to shovel snow. While it's still snowing.

Colorado is special. — Bitch, I'm Sweet (@GraemeSeabrook) January 18, 2023

Another just wanted to close her rings

I just shoveled snow for 30 minutes. If my #applewatch doesn’t count this as exercise, im going to be big mad. #Colorado #snowstorm — Kini (@kinilei1) January 18, 2023

The University of Denver mens soccer teams wasn't going to let a little snow interrupt practice

Finally, one Coloradan had a reminder for dog owners

Hey Denver, when it snows your dogs poop doesn't magically disappear because it's covered with snow. — Redacted (@BigCandleGuy) January 18, 2023

