15 epic and too-real tweets about the Colorado snowstorm

DENVER — Many Coloradans woke up to a fresh layer of snow after a storm moved in overnight, sparking excitement for some. For others, not so much.
Large snowstorms in January are quite rare. Normally, Denver’s snowiest months of the year are March and April, and January is only Denver’s 6th-snowiest month of the year, on average.
Hundreds of schools, businesses and offices across Colorado were on delayed start, remote start or closed Wednesday due to the snow.
>Video above: Steve Staeger spent his snow day scaring small children.
Some were excited for the winter weather
Others were wishing the onslaught would end
A snow day for the kids got a mixed reaction
When it snows in Colorado, some things are inevitable
Another just wanted to close her rings
The University of Denver mens soccer teams wasn't going to let a little snow interrupt practice
Finally, one Coloradan had a reminder for dog owners
>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.