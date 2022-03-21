Mountain snow to spread across Colorado plains Monday

Travel will be difficult over the Palmer Divide and on I-70 from Denver to Limon due to blowing snow.

DENVER — After a nice weekend of sunny skies and mild temperatures, winter weather is back in the Centennial State.

The snow began falling early Monday in Colorado's mountains and foothills and will drop into the city later in the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said travel along Interstate 70 east of Denver to Limon and over the Palmer Divide will be hazardous due to poor visibility in blowing snow.

Although the mountains, Front Range, Denver metro area and parts of the eastern plains will see snow, the heaviest snow with fall over south-central Colorado.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Wet Mountains above 6,500 feet and the surrounding area from 6 a.m. Monday through midnight for two to seven inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for the same time period for the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Trinidad vicinity and Las Animas Country for three to eight inches of snow.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued for the Rampart Range, Crowley Country and the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas from 5 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Denver will see snow off and on today into Tuesday before drier and warmer weather comes our way. The warmup continues into the weekend with mild 60s and 70s back in the forecast.

Windy and colder with areas of snow and blowing snow #cowx pic.twitter.com/sFnOR1rT5Z — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 21, 2022

