CSP urging people to stay off the roads; Denver metro could see 2-5 inches of snow

The 9NEWS Weather team said the heaviest snow was expected to fall late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging people to stay off the roads as another round of snow moves across the state.

With moisture on the ground and snow piling on top, CSP said it is sure to make for dangerous driving conditions.

9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant said the heaviest snow was expected to fall late Sunday night into early Monday morning, which could make the morning drive very difficult. Winter weather travel alerts are in effect across the mountains and metro area through Monday afternoon.

The Denver metro area will see about 2-5 inches stack up by Monday mid-morning. Look for a trace to 2 inches in Northern Colorado and potentially 3-7 inches of accumulation near Boulder and Golden.

Areas along C-470 into Jefferson and Douglas counties could pick up 6-12 inches of snow. The foothills could see another 6-12 inches out of this storm with slightly higher amounts along the peaks.

CSP said if travel is absolutely unavoidable, people should take time before the storm and prepare their cars for the weather. Some things CSP listed include:

Make sure your tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”

Check your windshield wipers, replace them if needed, and fill your washer fluid.

Check your battery and ensure all your vehicle’s systems are working properly.

AWD or 4x4 vehicles would be best; also consider including tire chains or other alternative traction devices. Commercial vehicles should be ready with chains.

Another winter storm is beginning to hit Colorado. If you are able to stay home and work from home, please do so. We know that some travel is unavoidable but please help us reduce the number of stranded motorists and incidents by staying home if possible.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the worst areas for driving will be near Monument Hill on Interstate 25 and near the base of the foothills on Interstate 70.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the worst areas for driving will be near Monument Hill on Interstate 25 and near the base of the foothills on Interstate 70.

CSP said in the event someone has to be on the roads during the snowstorm, they should take precautions by bringing extra clothing, snow boots, blankets, food and water. They also recommend carrying a portable power bank or charger.

CSP said drivers should look out for plows, first responders assisting others, and stranded motorists, and advises motorists to drive slowly and with caution.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

