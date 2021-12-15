Latest updates, closures, cancellations from strong winds on Wednesday

Check back here for the latest on Wednesday's storm in the mountains and on the Front Range and the Eastern Plains.

DENVER — A fast moving storm system on Wednesday is expected to bring snow to the mountains and wind gusts as strong as 80 to 100 mph along the Front Range.

Check back here for updates throughout the day on the storm and strong winds expected along the Front Range, including the Denver metro area, and in the high country and on the Eastern Plains.

12 p.m. Outdoor COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites closed

Multiple state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites are closed today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to high winds and the winter weather advisory. Additional closures could occur as the weather changes.

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There still are several testing options for those who need it. More than 30 sites across the state, including 10 in the metro Denver area, remain open. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations.

Mobile monoclonal antibody clinics are also closed and those impacted have been contacted directly to reschedule. For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.

11:50 a.m. Trees, powerlines down down

Traffic alert: Hwy 50 is closed from Las Animas to Lamar.

Xcel power outages are at more than 49,000 in the Denver metro area, Boulder and up to Greeley.

Loveland Police are saying trees and branches are down throughout the city.

Drivers beware: High winds have blown down trees and branches throughout Loveland, blocking some roadways. Please use caution, and watch for responding emergency vehicles. — Loveland Police (@LPDtweets) December 15, 2021

The Costilla County Office of Emergency Management is warning its residents in the western part of the county that power could be out for at least a couple of days due to multiple power poles down.

A message western Costilla County resident's that recieve power from SLV REC. Garcia, Mesita, Jaroso, San Acacio residents.

Be prepared for a long term power outage for at the very least a couple of days due to multiple power poles being down in the area. — Costilla OEM (@Costilla_OEM) December 15, 2021

A reminder from Boulder Police: Treat intersections with traffic lights out like four-way stops.

The National Weather Service in Boulder shared an update on wind gusts, with a 95 mph gust recorded near White Ranch Open.

Highest wind gusts so far observed have been 95 mph in/near the foothills! Stronger winds now spreading across the plains with areas of blowing dust and hazardous travel expected. Peak gusts farther east on the plains should mostly range from 55-65 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cFZpnSTnZp — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021

11:30 a.m.: Power outages, wind gusts

Xcel was reporting about 29,000 customers without power in the Denver metro area, Boulder and Greeley.

Wind gusts were picking up, with a 91 mph gust at the NCAR Mesa Lab in Boulder and 81 mph at the National Wind Technology Center in Jefferson County. The Air Force Academy airfield near Colorado Springs recorded a gust of 100 mph -- a record for them.

100 mph gust just occurred at USAFA airfield! Once again, very dangerous conditions occurring across the Pikes Peak region at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021

There will be a big difference between what the east side and west side of Denver experiences today. The west side of the city will likely be looking at wind gusts topping out around 80 mph, while the east side may only see gusts closer to 60 mph.

The force of an 80 mph wind is about double that of a 60 mph wind gust, so expect far more issues from I-25 on west in Denver.

The Colorado State Patrol has sound advice for driving in the winds today:

This is not your average wind. This is push-you-out-of-your-lane-knock-your-vehicle-over kind of wind. Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/3YOUQQLRQ7 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) December 15, 2021

11 a.m.: Power outages

Power outages are starting to crop up around the Denver metro area, according to the outage map from Xcel Energy.

As of 10:51 a.m., Xcel was reporting 126 outages affecting 13,757 customers The outages appeared to be widespread, from Boulder to Lakewood to Aurora to Commerce City.

One of the hardest-hit areas appeared to be around the area of West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street, where more than 4,000 customers were affected.

10:45 a.m. update

The National Weather Service said travel won't be recommended this afternoon due to strong winds. NWS warns of falling tree limbs and blowing dust. Scattered power outages are possible, as well.

Wow. 104 mph gust at the Rocky Mountain Airport (Broomfield/KBJC) https://t.co/j7qbs90Naz — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) December 15, 2021

Road closure alert: U.S. 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley due to crashes and power lines down.

Hwy 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley. Do not drive in this area. Crashes and power lines down. #cowx #TrafficAlert #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/ufGd5y6GfA — CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) December 15, 2021

Denver International Airport has more than 100 cancellations and about 400 delays due to the expected strong winds. Travelers should check their flight status with their airlines.

The Christkindlemarket in Civic Center will have a delayed opening. Organizers will monitor weather conditions and may decide to open after 2 p.m.

Boulder Valley School District mountain schools are closed on Wednesday. That includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary. Buses in the mountains that service Nederland and Boulder schools won't run on Wednesday.