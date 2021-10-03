CDOT: Avoid traveling in Colorado this weekend

Drivers should avoid traveling on the roads this weekend. CDOT said highway closures are expected.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is urging drivers to keep ahead of the weather and plan to stay off the roads this weekend.

With the potential of a high-impact snow storm to arrive in Colorado, CDOT said road conditions will be severely impacted.

CDOT expects heavy accumulations along Interstate 70, Interstate 25 and other highway corridors in the foothills and the Front Range. Heavy snow is also expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel.

CDOT asks drivers to avoid traveling on impacted roads during the storm, throughout the Denver metro area, on the I-70 Mountain Corridor and I-25 South Gap construction zone between Castle Rock and Monument.

CDOT said it is likely to close these roadways for safety reasons depending on the severity of the storm. It is also possible I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roadways in the Eastern Plains may close depending on the severity of the storm.

CDOT crews will be out in force and plowing roads, focusing on clearing I-25, I-70 and impacted interstates. Crews will make multiple passes on these roads during the storm.

Plows will not be able to plow the secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed. This means many roadways could be heavily snow packed, making for hazardous driving conditions, according to CDOT.

CDOT asks that Colorado motorists leave ample distance behind the vehicle ahead and not pass plows. Never attempt to drive in such weather conditions unless you have the appropriate tires with good tread.

During a significant and high-impact snowstorm, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow. If you are out in the storm, have an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel, and survival supplies should you get stuck or stranded.

If you must travel this weekend, CDOT said to get to your destination there before the storm hits.

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws, and other winter storm-related guidance, go to winter.codot.gov.

