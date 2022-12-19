Arctic cold front to drop parts of Colorado to -50 degrees

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado.
The arctic cold will affect Colorado Wednesday night through Friday morning with some wind chills falling as low as -50 degrees over the northeast plains of Colorado, according to the latest the National Weather Service (NWS) models.
In Denver, the overnight low will drop to -16 degrees late Wednesday.
Thursday will be another a bitter cold day in Denver with the day's high temperature struggling to reach zero degrees. Thursday night will be another bitter cold night with a low of -15 degrees forecast in Denver.
Coloradans should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and be prepared to protect themselves by wearing multiple layers of clothes, hats and mittens.
Once the temperature gets into the range of -17 degrees or below, that's when exposed skin can become susceptible to frostbite in 10 minutes.
The arctic air mass will begin to lose its icy grip on Denver on Friday as highs push into the low 20s. Christmas Eve will see a high around 40 degrees and Christmas Day should be sunny and bright with a high around 50 degrees.
