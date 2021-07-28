Denver smashes 145-year record high on Wednesday, clinches another 100-degree day

Temperatures hit 100 degrees or above for the 5th time this year in Denver, tying us for the 3rd-most 100-degree days in a single year.

DENVER — Denver's smoggy, sizzling summer set yet another milestone on Wednesday.

Denver officially hit 100 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, breaking the city's old daily record of 98 from 1876.

As far as the 100-degree reading, though, it clinched the city's fifth day at 100 degrees or above so far this year. That moves this year into a three-way tie for third place for most 100-degree days in a single year.

The only other years to have five or more 100-degree days in a single year are 2018, 2012, 2006 and 1936. Denver weather records date back to 1872.

Denver averages less than one 100-degree day per year, based on long-term observations dating back to 1872.

Also, Denver's daily record of 98 degrees was broken on Wednesday as well. The more interesting aspect of that, though, was that the old daily record dated back to July 28, 1876 - just four days before Colorado officially gained statehood.

It's all part of what's been an exceptionally hot summer across Colorado, including Denver. Through Tuesday, Denver was experiencing its fifth-hottest summer-to-date on record, with more heat expected later on this week.

Denver's at its 5th hottest summer-to-date on record (June 1-July 27). Only trail 2012, 1936, 2006 + 2018.



Ignore the year-over duplicates in the chart below -> #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/npN0G6QQbG — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) July 28, 2021

It'll stay warm for both Thursday and Friday, with highs topping out around 96 degrees both days.