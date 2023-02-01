Fewer flights canceled Tuesday at DIA

Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled Monday due to weather.

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware's Misery Map Monday.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, 922 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Poor visibility and weather played a role in the delays. 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi said visibility was around 1/8 of a mile as of 11 a.m.

As of Monday night, 291 flights were canceled. That accounts for more than 20% of total traffic coming and going from DIA.

Southwest and SkyWest led the way in disruptions at DIA. Southwest Airlines had canceled 134 flights and delayed 258 flights as of Monday night. SkyWest had canceled 129 flights and delayed 110, according to FlightAware.

United rounded out the top three, with nine cancellations and 335 delayed flights as of 10 p.m. Monday.

Things were improving Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday just 30 flights at DIA were canceled. Nearly 90 were delayed.

Southwest Airlines was at the center of flight cancellations and delays across the country during Christmas week and the following week, forcing the airline's CEO to apologize to passengers and employees.

Last week, DIA leadership said they would conduct a review of how its three largest carriers handled recent weather-related impacts, to help identify "challenges and successes." The airlines that will be reviewed are Frontier, Southwest and United.

For the weather nerds out there, this is a pretty unique METAR observation from KDEN (DIA). The report indicates less than a quarter mile visibility with freezing fog, runway visibility 800-1,000 feet, and ice accretion of 0.12" in the last 6 hours! #COwx pic.twitter.com/kcP3JXBeP0 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 2, 2023

