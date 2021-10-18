Monday is Denver's average first measurable snow date, though there's no snow in the forecast

Denver's average first measurable snowfall date is on Oct. 18, though none has fallen so far this winter.

DENVER — Monday is a special day in Denver. Well, at least if you're into snow.

Oct. 18 is the city's average first measurable snowfall date, and of course, Monday is Oct. 18.

That Oct. 18 date is based on official National Weather Service records, which are maintained by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

That said, no snow has officially fallen in Denver so far this season, and there's none in the forecast, either.

That already makes this the latest first measurable snowfall in Denver since 2016.

A Denver measurable snowfall is defined as Denver's official climate site, which is at Denver International Airport, receiving at least 0.1" of snowfall.

Denver's had a few close calls with snow this season. In fact, last Friday morning, a few snowflakes did officially fall at Denver International Airport, but they didn't accumulate to a tenth of an inch, so it didn't officially count as "measurable."

The mountains have seen a few rounds of snow, including a relatively significant early-season storm last week. Most areas of the state are running well above their year-to-date snowpack averages, though it's obviously very early in the winter season.

While no snow's fallen in Denver yet, it's reasonably common for Denver's first snowfall of the season to wait until November. Seven of Denver's last 21 autumns, or a third of those, haven't seen measurable snowfall until November.

Denver's latest first snowfall date on record is Nov. 21, 1934.