Snow on the way to Denver: How much will we get?

A cold front is bringing snow to Colorado's mountains as well as the Front Range.

DENVER — The Mile High City will likely get its first measurable snowfall and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow expected.

A cold front that arrived in Colorado overnight will bring snow to the mountains Thursday morning. Mountain roadways will become snow covered by Thursday afternoon.

The storm system will bring rain to the Front Range around midday Thursday before changing over to snow after dark and after the evening rush hour.

The Denver metro area could receive one to two inches of snow with higher amounts over the Palmer Divide area and the foothills west of Denver.

At first, snow will melt as it falls and hits the warm pavement, but as colder air continues to move in and temperatures dive below freezing, some slushy conditions could develop. The heaviest snowfall will be in the evening before gradually decreasing overnight.

A Winter Storm Warning in the southwest Colorado mountains has 12 to 24 inches predicted with winds up to 45 mph.

The snow should be gone by Friday morning, but the cold air will stay around with highs only in the low to mid 40s in Denver to end the week.

Saturday and Sunday will see Denver's temperature rise to 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

Ask and you shall receive... Snow forecasts for major highways and interstates across the mountains and urban corridor! #cowx pic.twitter.com/knh7JNkBEl — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 2, 2022

