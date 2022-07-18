City of Denver to open rec centers as cooling stations

As Monday's temperature is expected to surpass 100 degrees, the city will open currently operating recreation centers as cooling stations.

DENVER — Denver Parks and Recreation will open all currently operating recreation centers as cooling stations for the public, according to the city.

High temperatures in the Denver area are expected to surpass 100 degrees on Monday. During their regular business hours, the city's recreation centers will be open to the public without admission fees.

With these extremely hot temperatures, Denver Public Health & Environment offers these tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver’s cooling stations.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Don’t drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when temperatures can be the hottest.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

While they are not designated as cooling stations, Denver Public Libraries; with the exception of the Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, are available for the public to escape the heat, according to Denver Parks and Recreation.

Anyone looking to use a library as a way of escaping the heat should check the specific branch's hours as some libraries are closed on Mondays.