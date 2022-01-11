Denver's first official snow of the season looks likely later this week

It won't exactly be a blizzard, but we should get enough snow to officially begin our snow season later this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Finally, it looks like Denver should get on the board.

Despite a few flakes on two different occasions last week, Denver still hasn't officially recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season. But that will likely change on Thursday night into Friday, even if the snow totals won't be anything to write home about.

A storm system begins pushing into the western part of Colorado on Wednesday night, and that'll lead to snow for western Colorado's highest elevations starting then.

Another mountain storm

While Denver's stayed snow-free (officially) so far this fall, the mountains saw a string of storms last week that have snowpack over its season-to-date average.

That snowpack will get a solid reinforcing shot later this week, thanks to this week's storm.

Highest totals will likely fall in southern Colorado, which is where Winter Storm Warnings are in place. Roads will be dicey on Thursday, when the bulk of the mountain snowfall will fall.

Hello, Denver snow?

And yes, the snow should finally reach the Front Range, although again, the final snow totals here probably won't be all too impressive.

A slushy inch or so of snowfall looks likely overnight Thursday into Friday, thanks to a surge of cold air later Thursday and an area of low pressure centered in a favorable area for Front Range snowfall.

The low will be over southeastern Colorado, which will allow moisture to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico and bring rain and snow to the Front Range on Thursday night and Friday morning.

While it'll likely start as rain, the flip to snow should take place during the overnight hours, likely allowing for some slushy accumulation on colder surfaces like car tops and grass.

Similar to last Thursday, higher elevation areas like the foothills and the Palmer Divide will probably get the highest totals, with some 4-6" accumulations possible above 6,500 feet in elevation. Roads could be slippery in those areas as well.

For Denver, enough snow will fall that it'll likely accumulate to 0.1" or more at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate observation site. That hasn't happened yet this fall.

Denver's average first official measurable snowfall date is on Oct. 18.