Good chance for snow in Denver later this week

After a near-miss on Tuesday, Denver could receive its first measurable snowfall of the season on Thursday night.

DENVER — I know, I know. We said this last week, too.

But, it's looking increasingly likely that Denver will get at least some snow later this week, likely on Thursday night into Friday morning.

However, it's very unlikely that Denver will see any snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as a powerful fall storm system will probably pass too far north for Denver to see any snowfall from it.

Rather, it's a colder storm system on Thursday night into Friday morning that looks increasingly likely to bring Denver its first snowfall of the winter season.

As a reminder, Denver's average first measurable snowfall date is on Oct. 18, so mid-October snows are fairly typical around here.

There are plenty of questions still, and the storm is over three days out from impacting the Denver area, so take this with a word of caution. Still, here's what we could see in the next few days.

After a strong system brings the mountains heavy snow and strong winds on Tuesday, a colder air mass settles in for Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the storm that could bring Denver its first snowfall of the winter season.

That system will move in from the northwest on Thursday, and as it does so, it'll drag in some unseasonably cold air with it. While computer forecast models disagree on the timing of the storm a bit, they're in fairly strong agreement that Denver will likely get a little slushy snow sometime later on Thursday or early on Friday.

Accumulations won't be significant if Denver does see snow. If we do get snow - as looks increasingly likely - it'd probably lead to a dusting to an inch or two for most of the urban corridor. The colder foothills may get a bit more snowfall, with some areas there perhaps getting 2-4 inches.

Again, we're still several days out, so this can all change.

What's nearly guaranteed at this point is that Denver will see its first freeze of the winter season this week, likely on Thursday or Friday morning. That'll end our growing season and bring us our coldest temperatures since early May.