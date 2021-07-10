Could Denver get its first snowfall of the season next week?

Now is the time to winterize your home, Denver.

DENVER — It's about that time, Denver.

We're in the second week of October, which is usually around the time when Denver sees its first measurable snowfall of the winter season.

And Mother Nature might just be right on time this year.

A strong storm system will bring the mountains their first significant snowstorm of the winter season, and it could also lead to a little slushy accumulation in parts of the Denver metro on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If it does stick, it'd be right on schedule: Denver's average first measurable snowfall date is Oct. 18.

Now, don't get us wrong: This won't be any sort of October blockbuster snowstorm, which can sure happen around here. If it does snow in Denver, it'd be a slushy dusting or so at the most, with perhaps a little bit more in the foothills and Palmer Divide.

In other words, if it does snow in Denver, it won't be a big deal. But, next week's storm system could have more than a few significant impacts.

What you should actually care about

While snow always grabs the headlines, especially when we're talking about the first accumulating snow of the season, it's not going to be a big deal in Denver, even in a snowier scenario. That's assuming we see any snow at all, which is far from guaranteed.

But here's what you should prepare for next week:

1. Winterize your home

Denver's first freeze of the season is a real possibility next week. While temperatures aren't guaranteed to drop below freezing, they'll be close enough that it's a decent, if not good chance that we'll drop below 32 degrees.

And with overall nice weather this weekend, it's time to blow out those sprinklers and harvest your garden. No more procrastinating, friends. Do it now!

2. Prepare for lots of wind and snow in the mountains

It'll be very windy and snowy in the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday. You'll need snow tires and/or chains to travel through there next week, especially for areas along and north of Interstate 70.

3. Go see the fall colors before they're gone

And finally, if you want to check out the spectacular fall foliage show in the mountains, go now. Those brilliant colors will be long gone by next week.

Strong winds and mountain snowfall are a near-guarantee from this storm, and that also assures us that those gorgeous colors will be history by this time next week.

Colorado fall colors 2021 1/178

2/178

3/178

4/178

5/178

6/178

7/178

8/178

9/178

10/178

11/178

12/178

13/178

14/178

15/178

16/178

17/178

18/178

19/178

20/178

21/178

22/178

23/178

24/178

25/178

26/178

27/178

28/178

29/178

30/178

31/178

32/178

33/178

34/178

35/178

36/178

37/178

38/178

39/178

40/178

41/178

42/178

43/178

44/178

45/178

46/178

47/178

48/178

49/178

50/178

51/178

52/178

53/178

54/178

55/178

56/178

57/178

58/178

59/178

60/178

61/178

62/178

63/178

64/178

65/178

66/178

67/178

68/178

69/178

70/178

71/178

72/178

73/178

74/178

75/178

76/178

77/178

78/178

79/178

80/178

81/178

82/178

83/178

84/178

85/178

86/178

87/178

88/178

89/178

90/178

91/178

92/178

93/178

94/178

95/178

96/178

97/178

98/178

99/178

100/178

101/178

102/178

103/178

104/178

105/178

106/178

107/178

108/178

109/178

110/178

111/178

112/178

113/178

114/178

115/178

116/178

117/178

118/178

119/178

120/178

121/178

122/178

123/178

124/178

125/178

126/178

127/178

128/178

129/178

130/178

131/178

132/178

133/178

134/178

135/178

136/178

137/178

138/178

139/178

140/178

141/178

142/178

143/178

144/178

145/178

146/178

147/178

148/178

149/178

150/178

151/178

152/178

153/178

154/178

155/178

156/178

157/178

158/178

159/178

160/178

161/178

162/178

163/178

164/178

165/178

166/178

167/178

168/178

169/178

170/178

171/178

172/178

173/178

174/178

175/178

176/178

177/178

178/178 1 / 178

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.