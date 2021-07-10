Could Denver get its first snowfall of the season next week?

DENVER — It's about that time, Denver.
We're in the second week of October, which is usually around the time when Denver sees its first measurable snowfall of the winter season.
And Mother Nature might just be right on time this year.
A strong storm system will bring the mountains their first significant snowstorm of the winter season, and it could also lead to a little slushy accumulation in parts of the Denver metro on Tuesday or Wednesday.
If it does stick, it'd be right on schedule: Denver's average first measurable snowfall date is Oct. 18.
Now, don't get us wrong: This won't be any sort of October blockbuster snowstorm, which can sure happen around here. If it does snow in Denver, it'd be a slushy dusting or so at the most, with perhaps a little bit more in the foothills and Palmer Divide.
In other words, if it does snow in Denver, it won't be a big deal. But, next week's storm system could have more than a few significant impacts.
What you should actually care about
While snow always grabs the headlines, especially when we're talking about the first accumulating snow of the season, it's not going to be a big deal in Denver, even in a snowier scenario. That's assuming we see any snow at all, which is far from guaranteed.
But here's what you should prepare for next week:
1. Winterize your home
Denver's first freeze of the season is a real possibility next week. While temperatures aren't guaranteed to drop below freezing, they'll be close enough that it's a decent, if not good chance that we'll drop below 32 degrees.
And with overall nice weather this weekend, it's time to blow out those sprinklers and harvest your garden. No more procrastinating, friends. Do it now!
2. Prepare for lots of wind and snow in the mountains
It'll be very windy and snowy in the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday. You'll need snow tires and/or chains to travel through there next week, especially for areas along and north of Interstate 70.
3. Go see the fall colors before they're gone
And finally, if you want to check out the spectacular fall foliage show in the mountains, go now. Those brilliant colors will be long gone by next week.
Strong winds and mountain snowfall are a near-guarantee from this storm, and that also assures us that those gorgeous colors will be history by this time next week.
Colorado fall colors 2021
