Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at Denver's airport

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport Wednesday.

DENVER — Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while severe weather impacts Colorado.

As of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 64 flights were canceled at DIA and 186 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Affected airlines include Southwest, United, Mesa, Jazz, British Airways, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Key Lime Air, SkyWest, American Airlines, Volaris, and Air France.

Severe weather moved into Colorado overnight late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing large hail, strong winds and rain to towns north of the Denver metro area including Erie and Longmont.

Widespread severe weather is likely again Wednesday, with the possibility of large hail and damaging winds from Denver north to Fort Collins.

The highest threat to the Denver metro area looks to be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Some risk also remains from 6 p.m. until midnight, though the threat will probably be considerably lower at that point.

At this time, it appears that large hail will be the main hazard for the Denver area on Wednesday, although winds exceeding 60 mph or even 70 mph could also threaten the metro area.

There is also a threat for tornadoes across eastern Colorado, including in the Denver area.

A meandering area of low pressure is tracking near the Four Corners on Wednesday, allowing lots of moisture to reach eastern Colorado.

On top of that, lots of wind shear — the change in wind speed and direction with height — will create the potential for supercell thunderstorms to develop.

If you have access to a garage or carport, Wednesday will be a good day to have your car under one. If you're planning on planting your garden, you might want to hold off on doing so until the end of the week.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the governing body for severe weather forecasting, put Denver and much of northeastern Colorado under a so-called "Slight Risk" for severe storms on Wednesday. That's significant because it's relatively rare for the SPC to put Denver under such a risk category two days ahead of time.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.

