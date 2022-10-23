Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area

Take action now to save sensitive plants from the cold Sunday night.

DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday.

The warning is for Fort Collins, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, Denver, Castle Rock, Greeley and Byers.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, said NWS. Steps should be taken Sunday evening to protect tender plants from the cold.





The strong storm arrived in the state Saturday night, bringing snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations.

A Winter Storm Warning went into effect Saturday night and will remain through Monday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The Park Range in western Colorado could see six to 12 inches of snow accumulation, while two to eight inches is forecast for the Front Range Mountains.

Mountain travelers should use caution as mountain passes will be snow-covered or slick from Sunday into Monday morning, said NWS.

The Denver metro area and Colorado's eastern plains will likely see little or no moisture from this system. The plains are likely to stay dry.

Sunday will be windy in Denver as the cold front moves across Colorado. Winds could gust up to 70 mph at times, so if you are driving to the south and eastern portion of the state, be wary of dangerous cross winds.

Sunday's high in Denver will be 66 degrees, but temperatures drop even further Monday with highs in the 50s.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

