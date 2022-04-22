Hazy skies in Denver: Here's where the dust and smoke are coming from

High winds are blowing dust and smoke across the Denver metro area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The strong winds that fueled high fire danger Friday also blew dust and smoke across Colorado's Front Range.

Winds were incredibly fierce Friday afternoon, gusting up to 73 mph at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and regularly gusting above 50 mph.

Smoke from the North Gate Fire that was burning in north Colorado Springs blew north into the Denver metro area, along with dust.

Located near Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, the grass fire led to evacuation orders for the Farm subdivision on Ridgeline Drive about 1 p.m. Those evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 4 p.m.

Just before 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted that crews had knocked down the bulk of the fire. They said no structures were lost.

Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings were still in effect for the Front Range foothills, Urban Corridor and all of Eastern Colorado until late Friday.

Windy conditions continue across the area with some gusts over 60 mph. Winds are expected to increase through the afternoon, especially south & east of a Denver to Akron line where some gusts to 70 mph are expected. Watch out for blowing dust & poor visibility when driving. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sCQ3YJ0lWZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 22, 2022

Blustery winds combined with unseasonably warm temperatures created extreme fire danger across much of Colorado.

The temperature at Denver International Airport (DIA) rose to 89 degrees Friday afternoon to set a record high for April 22. The previous record high was 88 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

On top of that, the high of 89 degrees in Denver made it the hottest April temperature in the city since 1992, and it also tied for Denver's second-hottest April temperature on record.

In welcome news, a weather system will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and a few light rain showers to lower elevations over the weekend, with cooler temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s.

Mild weather returns next week with sunshine and 60s Monday in Denver; however, it's looking like we'll be back into the 80s by the middle of next week.

