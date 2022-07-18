100-degee temps: Heat advisory issued for Denver, northeast Colorado

Monday will likely be one of Denver’s hottest days ever recorded with temperatures topping 100°.

DENVER — Monday will likely be one of Denver’s hottest days ever recorded for July 18.

The Mile High City is forecasted to reach 101 degrees Monday, which would break the previous July 18 high of 99 degrees set in 2020.

The low temperature Monday morning was 72 degrees, the normal low for the date is 61 degrees. If it holds, the mark would set the daily record for warmest minimum temperature, breaking Denver's current record of 70° set in 1878.

A Heat Advisory is out for portions of northeast Colorado, including the greater Denver area, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for high temperatures reaching up to 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service said Coloradans should stay hydrated, seek shade if outside, don't forget the sunscreen, and seek medical attention if you experience signs of heat stroke.

Temperatures above 90 degrees are forecasted each day this week, the upcoming weekend and into next week.

On Sunday, Salt Lake City tied its all-time record high temperature of 107 degrees. It was the fourth time Salt Lake City had reached that mark.

🌡 🥵 Today will likely be one of Denver’s hottest days ever recorded, with a high of 101° (and a low of 72° this AM). Heat Advisory in effect.



🌦 Gusty storms this afternoon, with little/no rain + wind + lightning between 3-7pm.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/FELyPXq5aU — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) July 18, 2022

⚠️Heat Advisory for Monday⚠️

Record heat expected Monday, 100°-105° across the I-25 corridor and plains. Stay hydrated, seek shade if you are out, and don't forget your sunscreen! Seek medical attention if you experience signs of heat stroke.#cowx pic.twitter.com/r1eTnrk9fX — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 17, 2022

