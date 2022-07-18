100-degee temps: Heat advisory issued for Denver, northeast Colorado

DENVER — Monday will likely be one of Denver’s hottest days ever recorded for July 18.
The Mile High City is forecasted to reach 101 degrees Monday, which would break the previous July 18 high of 99 degrees set in 2020.
The low temperature Monday morning was 72 degrees, the normal low for the date is 61 degrees. If it holds, the mark would set the daily record for warmest minimum temperature, breaking Denver's current record of 70° set in 1878.
A Heat Advisory is out for portions of northeast Colorado, including the greater Denver area, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for high temperatures reaching up to 105 degrees.
The National Weather Service said Coloradans should stay hydrated, seek shade if outside, don't forget the sunscreen, and seek medical attention if you experience signs of heat stroke.
Temperatures above 90 degrees are forecasted each day this week, the upcoming weekend and into next week.
On Sunday, Salt Lake City tied its all-time record high temperature of 107 degrees. It was the fourth time Salt Lake City had reached that mark.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.