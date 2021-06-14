Colorado expecting record heat – state issues rare excessive heat warning

For starters, at least three daily record highs in Denver look to be in jeopardy.

DENVER — The heat this week could break all kinds of records in Denver and throughout the state.

For starters, Denver's probably going to break a slew of daily records this week – while Monday marked the city's warmest day so far this year at 98 degrees, it's probably just the tip of the iceberg for what will likely feature triple-digit heat over multiple days.

Daily records are likely to be broken on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on 9NEWS' forecast high temperatures for each of those three days.

But, that's just the start of it.

9NEWS is currently forecasting 100-degree high temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and if that were to take place, it'd mark just the 23rd time in recorded history that Denver's had back-to-back 100-degree days.

By the way, Denver's only hit 100 degrees 95 times since 1872, an average of less than one 100-degree day per year over the last 139 years. That number, however, has increased dramatically in the last 30 years, with 25 100-degree temperatures in just the last 10 years.

But, if you think Denver's hot, take a look at what the Western Slope's expecting. Highs in Grand Junction could approach 110 on Tuesday and Wednesday, which would snap the city's all-time hottest temperature on record of 106 degrees in 2005.

That led to the first-ever Excessive Heat Warning ever issued for anywhere in the state of Colorado (it was issued for the Grand Valley of western Colorado, including Grand Junction), a testament to the sizzling temperatures Colorado's looking at this week.