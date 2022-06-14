Denver reaches 99°, ties another record high

After reaching 100° on Saturday, the Mile High City nearly touched that mark again Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The heat continues in the Mile High City.

Denver officially reached 99 degrees on Monday, tying the previous record set in 1994 and 2006.

Fort Collins set a brand new record at 97 degrees and Greeley tied its record high of 102 degrees. Boulder was just shy of its record of 98 degrees, reaching 95 degrees on Monday, said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The normal high for Denver this time of year is 82 degrees.

Some relief arrived in Colorado overnight into Tuesday. A cold front swept through the state and the result will be more seasonal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, but more heat returns on Thursday.

Highs in the 90s with breezy conditions will stay with Colorado through the weekend.

🌡️A few record highs around the area today. Fort Collins with a brand new record, Denver and Greeley tied for record highs, and Boulder was just shy. #COwx pic.twitter.com/IcswjqreXZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 14, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.