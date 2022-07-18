Denver hits 100 degrees, breaks daily record

Monday's 100-degree day in Denver marked the fourth 100 so far this year, marking only the eighth year on record with four 100-degree days in Denver.

DENVER — Once upon a time, 100-degree temperatures were a rare event in Denver.

These days, though, 100-degree heat seems to be a regular staple of summer life at altitude.

Denver officially hit 100 degrees on Monday, based on official observations at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate observation station.

That broke a daily record high temperature of 99 degrees, set back in 2020.

That also marked Denver's fourth 100-degree day so far in 2022, far more than the long-term average of less than one 100-degree day per year. In the last 30 years, though, Denver's experienced a sharp uptick in 100-degree days, mostly owing to a warming climate.

This also clinches only the eighth year on record (out of 150) that Denver's experienced four or more 100-degree days in a single year.

Denver's also up to 29 days at 90 degrees or hotter so far this year, putting the city on approximate pace for 55-60 days at 90 or above. The 30-year average for 90-degree days over a full year in Denver is 44.

A persistent ridge of high pressure is keeping temperatures significantly above seasonal averages, boosting temperatures well above average for this time of the year.

A Heat Advisory is in place for most of northeastern Colorado until 9 p.m. on Monday night.

Temperatures will cool a bit for both Tuesday and Wednesday, although highs could bounce back to near 100 again on Thursday and Friday.