Denver hits 100 degrees for 1st time in 2022

This was the 101st 100° reading recorded in Denver since 1872.

DENVER — The Mile High City is hotter than ever.

Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday, tying the previous record set in 2013.

It was the first 100-degree day of the year and tied the earliest 100 degree day on record in Denver, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Official climatological records in Denver are kept at Denver International Airport (DIA) and official records date back to 1872.

Saturday's 100-degree reading in Denver also meant that it was the city's 101st overall 100-degree day in 140 years of official record-keeping.

Is relief from the heat on the way in Colorado?

Denver will cool down slightly on Sunday, with a high the mid-to-upper 90s. Colorado's Front Range will have a better chance for a storm on Sunday, especially along and south and east of the Palmer Divide.

Temperatures spike up again for Monday, with a high near 100 degrees. The average high in Denver this time of year is 82 degrees.

A weather system will move our way by Tuesday, bringing scattered storms as the high pressure ridge slides east. Look for low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before the above-average temperatures return late next week.

