More flights canceled, delayed Friday at DIA due to snow

Denver International Airport is digging out Friday morning and some flights have been affected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — More than 30 flights in and out of Denver International Airport (DIA) have been delayed and 8 flights on Friday.

On Thursday, more than 900 flights were delayed and 34 canceled at DIA due because of snow, ice and limited visibility.

Most of the delays are SkyWest Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines flights.

Passengers should check with their airline about delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.

Snow got underway across the metro area Thursday morning, with up to an inch of accumulation observed in and near central Denver by 9 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning was in place for Boulder, Arvada, Golden and Fort Collins. That's where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall by the time the snow ends on Friday morning.

More 9NEWS coverage on Denver International Airport:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.