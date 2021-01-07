DIA travel hampered by afternoon storms

Several flights are delayed due to heavy rain from today's storms.

DENVER — Several flights were delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Thursday afternoon thanks to two lines of slow-moving thunderstorms.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware.com, all inbound flights were being held at their origins until 12:15 p.m. MT due to thunderstorms.

At least 472 flights had been delayed as of late Thursday morning, though it's unclear if all those delays were weather-related. FlightAware also showed 29 flight cancellations from DIA as well.

Storms both east and west of the airport likely prompted the delays, as flights were having to move around the storms to reach the airport, snarling air traffic.

Thursday's delays also come on a busy travel day, with the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend.

More delays are likely later on Thursday as more storms move out onto the Plains, including Denver. A Flash Flood Watch is in place until Thursday night for most of the Front Range.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.