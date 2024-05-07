Denver won't see the sun at 8 p.m. until May 2024

As the start of autumn nears, the sunset will come earlier in the day until the winter solstice in late December.

DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December.

The 8:00 p.m. sunset on Saturday, Aug. 12, will be the last 8 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Denver sunsets will remain in the 7 p.m. hour until Thursday, Sept. 21, when the sun will set at 6:58 p.m.

The autumnal equinox will be at 12:49 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. After the autumnal equinox, the sun continues rising later in the morning, with nightfall arriving sooner.

In December, sunset times in Denver range between 4:35 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

