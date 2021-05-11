Latest first snow on record a possibility for Denver

With snow looking less likely this week, it's looking more and more likely that Denver will finish with one of its latest first measurable snows on record.

DENVER — It's the second week of November, and there's only a slim chance of snow in the forecast in Denver.

And it still hasn't snowed in Denver so far this autumn.

Denver's season-to-date snow drought is creeping up on a number of records, and we're now less than two weeks away from the ultimate 'prize': Denver's latest first measurable snowfall on record.

Through Monday, no measurable snowfall had accumulated at Denver International Airport, Denver's official climate site. That's a lengthy way of saying that it still hasn't officially snowed in Denver.

That's exceptionally rare.

Denver's latest first measurable snowfall date on record is Nov. 21, 1934. That's less than two weeks away, and with warmer-than-average temperatures and few chances for snowfall around the Denver area in the forseeable future, it looks like Denver's poised to make a strong run for the latest first measurable snowfall date.

If Denver stays snow-less through Sunday, it'd mark one of the top-10 latest first snowfall dates on record in the city.

The 10th-latest measurable snowfall in Denver took place on Nov. 14, 1944. If no snow falls in Denver through next Monday (Nov. 15), though, we'd move into a top-5 latest snowfall on record.

While there are a few slim chances for snow in Denver in the next few days, it looks unlikely we'll see any. Our two main chances will be on Thursday night and Friday morning with a weak system moving through, but it doesn't look likely to snap Denver's skid.

Another system over the middle of next week could bring snow as well, but the bulk of that storm looks to stay to our north, again reducing our snowfall chances.

Denver's wait for its first snowfall looks like it's going to continue, and it could be a record-long wait.