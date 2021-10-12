Denver's first snow: Here's how much fell around Colorado

Denver International Airport measured 0.3 inches for Denver's latest first snow on record.

DENVER — The snowless streak is over.

Denver International Airport (DIA) measured 0.3 inches of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). That makes this the first official snow of the season and the latest first snow ever on record in Denver.

Denver's previous latest first snow on record was Nov. 21, 1934.

Though there's not much snow on the ground, it's more than the Denver metro area has seen in awhile. So here are the totals so far at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the NWS:

Evergreen, 3.2 inches

Lakewood: 2.5 inches

Denver, east: 2.3 inches

Morrison: 2.1 inches

Sheridan: 1.5 inches

Littleton: 1.3

Commerce City: 1 inch

Aurora: 1 inch

Wheat Ridge: 1 inch

Ken Caryl: 1 inch

Englewood: 0.8 inches

Arvada: 0.8 inches

Westminster: 0.7 inches

Federal Heights: 0.5 inches

Broomfield: 0.5 inches

Thornton: 0.5 inches

Denver International Airport: 0.3 inches

Northglenn: 0.3 inches

Parker: 0.2 inches

Boulder: 0.1 inches

Highlands Ranch: 0.1 inches

This snow ends a record-long snowless streak for the city.

The official record is a debatable length because in the official data, it's listed as a 232-day streak. That was broken on Thursday.

But the National Weather Service said they double-checked some written documents that show the streak from 1887 as a 235-day streak. Even better yet, some record books stored in the basement of the Colorado Climate Center show a 232-day streak.