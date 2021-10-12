Denver's first snow: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — The snowless streak is over.
Denver International Airport (DIA) measured 0.3 inches of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). That makes this the first official snow of the season and the latest first snow ever on record in Denver.
Denver's previous latest first snow on record was Nov. 21, 1934.
Though there's not much snow on the ground, it's more than the Denver metro area has seen in awhile. So here are the totals so far at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, according to the NWS:
- Evergreen, 3.2 inches
- Lakewood: 2.5 inches
- Denver, east: 2.3 inches
- Morrison: 2.1 inches
- Sheridan: 1.5 inches
- Littleton: 1.3
- Commerce City: 1 inch
- Aurora: 1 inch
- Wheat Ridge: 1 inch
- Ken Caryl: 1 inch
- Englewood: 0.8 inches
- Arvada: 0.8 inches
- Westminster: 0.7 inches
- Federal Heights: 0.5 inches
- Broomfield: 0.5 inches
- Thornton: 0.5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 0.3 inches
- Northglenn: 0.3 inches
- Parker: 0.2 inches
- Boulder: 0.1 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 0.1 inches
This snow ends a record-long snowless streak for the city.
The official record is a debatable length because in the official data, it's listed as a 232-day streak. That was broken on Thursday.
But the National Weather Service said they double-checked some written documents that show the streak from 1887 as a 235-day streak. Even better yet, some record books stored in the basement of the Colorado Climate Center show a 232-day streak.
This story includes previous reporting by 9NEWS reporter Cory Reppenhagen.
> Updated forecast: Heavy mountain snow; light snow falls in Denver
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science & Weather