Denver ties record high temperature, 5th-earliest 90° reading

DENVER — The Mile High City saw its fifth-earliest 90-degree reading in recorded history on Wednesday, May 11.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded a high temperature of 90 degrees at Denver International Airport (DIA) Wednesday afternoon, tying the record high for the date set in 1961.

The reading is the first 90 degree temperature of the season in Denver and the fifth earliest 90 degree on record for Denver, said NWS. The normal first 90-degree high is June 10.

Last year, Denver reached 90 degrees or above on 59 separate days. That was well above the 150-year average of 31 days.

According to NWS, over the past 30 years (1992-2021) Denver has averaged 46 days with a high of 90 degrees or above.

Red Flag Warnings, Fire Weather Watches and Wind Advisories continue for much of Colorado again Thursday. However, a cold front will sweep through the state Thursday and the result will be cooler temperatures by about 15 degrees.

Look for highs in the 70s Thursday and again Friday in Denver, but the 80s return by the weekend and then last through most of next week.

Denver tied a record high for May 11 and recorded the first 90° reading of 2022. 😓 pic.twitter.com/4FUZwhrM7n — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) May 12, 2022

