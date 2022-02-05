It's already Denver's wettest day in nearly a year

DENVER — Soak it in, Colorado.
The Centennial State can breathe a collective sigh of relief after much-needed moisture arrived Sunday night and Monday morning.
Some areas to the east of Denver had received around an inch of rain by Monday morning while snow mixed with rain across the plains.
Snow began falling in the high country and mountains of Colorado Sunday and continued Monday morning.
Denver International Airport (DIA) received 0.42 inches of rain before midnight and 0.46 inches after midnight on Monday. That's a total of 0.88 inches of rain between both Sunday and Monday.
Monday was also the wettest day in Denver since May 30, 2021, when DIA received 0.71 inches.
DIA only saw 0.06 inches of moisture all of April 2022, the city's third-driest April on record.
The rain, snow and cloudy conditions will stick around Colorado Monday morning but will decrease by Monday afternoon before clearing overnight.
We’ll see somewhat of a break on Tuesday before the next storm system moves into the state and brings more much-needed rain.
By Thursday, the system moves off to the east and warmer and drier weather comes our way including highs warming into the 80s.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.