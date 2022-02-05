It's already Denver's wettest day in nearly a year

Colorado can breathe a collective sigh of relief after much-needed moisture began falling Sunday.

DENVER — Soak it in, Colorado.

The Centennial State can breathe a collective sigh of relief after much-needed moisture arrived Sunday night and Monday morning.

Some areas to the east of Denver had received around an inch of rain by Monday morning while snow mixed with rain across the plains.

Snow began falling in the high country and mountains of Colorado Sunday and continued Monday morning.

Denver International Airport (DIA) received 0.42 inches of rain before midnight and 0.46 inches after midnight on Monday. That's a total of 0.88 inches of rain between both Sunday and Monday.

Monday was also the wettest day in Denver since May 30, 2021, when DIA received 0.71 inches.

DIA only saw 0.06 inches of moisture all of April 2022, the city's third-driest April on record.

The rain, snow and cloudy conditions will stick around Colorado Monday morning but will decrease by Monday afternoon before clearing overnight.

We’ll see somewhat of a break on Tuesday before the next storm system moves into the state and brings more much-needed rain.

By Thursday, the system moves off to the east and warmer and drier weather comes our way including highs warming into the 80s.

Wow! 0.77” of rain overnight @DENAirport (just 0.06” there all last month).



East side of Denver area saw 3/4”+ of rain, much less (.2-.3”) along/west of I-25.#COwx #9wx pic.twitter.com/BCyWYXr4Xh — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 2, 2022

0.42” came before midnight, 0.35” after midnight at DIA.



Yesterday our wettest day (officially) in Denver since May 30, 2021 (0.71”). pic.twitter.com/hzjb43Ni7p — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) May 2, 2022

After the third driest #April on record we kick off the month of #May with rain and snow in southeastern Douglas county #Colorado 😊👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/f1cDFgIRMy — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) May 2, 2022

