Top five most impressive rain statistics from the Denver rainstorm

Denver saw one of its biggest rainstorms on record, and it'll put a huge dent in the drought.

DENVER — It's not exactly a secret that it rained a lot in Denver this week. For nearly 48 straight hours, it rained, and then it rained some more.

By the time the rain finally came to an end Friday morning, Denver picked up a whopping 4.4 inches of rain (based on official statistics from Denver International Airport, the city's official observation site), easily making it the city's biggest rainstorm in recent memory.

Here's a look at our top five most impressive statistics from this week's rain.

5. Two-day rainfall

Denver saw 3.75 inches of rain between Thursday and Friday, making it the city's third-largest two-day rainfall on record (precipitation records in Denver date back to 1872).

That only trails the September 2013 floods and a 6.70-inch rainstorm in May of 1876.

4. 8th-wettest day on record

DIA saw 2.92 inches of rain on Thursday, which obliterated the previous one-day record of 1.55 inches. But that's not the whole story.

It marked Denver's eighth-wettest day on record, and the wettest overall since 1973.

There is an asterisk to this, though. That's for DIA stats. During the September 2013 flood, DIA saw far less rain than most of the city. So for the majority of Denver, Thursday was the wettest day since September 2013. Impressive nonetheless.

3. The new Seattle?

Denver saw more rain in 42 hours (4.4 inches) than Seattle's seen in the last month-and-a-half (3.94 inches). That's pretty impressive for Denver, which only averages about a third of Seattle's average annual rainfall.

2. A third of our average annual rainfall

With 4.40 inches of rain in three days, Denver saw about a third of its typical annual rainfall. That's a stunning amount of water in such a short timespan.

It's also more than double Denver's average full month rainfall for May, which is Denver's wettest month of the year on average.

1. Wild rain streak

Denver saw a whopping 42 consecutive hours of near nonstop rain, a wild figure in a city that brags about the amount of sunshine it gets each year.

The skies opened up around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the water didn't stop falling until around 10 a.m. Friday morning. That made it an exceptionally wet and dreary 42 consecutive hours, though it'll basically wipe out the drought.