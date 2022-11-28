Rec centers to be used as warming centers Tuesday

All of the city's currently operating rec centers will serve as warming stations Tuesday.

DENVER — People looking to escape the cold and snow Tuesday can head to any of Denver's recreation centers that are currently operating.

The city said each rec center will have an area that is staffed, accessible to drinking water and restrooms, and will have places to sit.

The warming shelters will be open during each rec centers' operating hours Tuesday. Details on operating hours and additional information can be found on the city's website.

The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment offers the following tips to stay safe during the cold weather:

Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven. Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite and seek medical attention immediately.

Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Skin can turn white or grayish-yellow and become firm or waxy. To warm the affected area, soak in warm water or use body heat. Don’t massage or use a heating pad.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued Monday afternoon for Denver and most of the metro area by the National Weather Service (NWS). The advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday.

9NEWS meteorologists said the snow will start falling late Monday night and will continue into Tuesday morning. The NWS is calling for 2-5 inches of snow to fall around the metro with temps topping out in the low 20s Tuesday. Tuesday's lows could flirt with single digits with bitterly cold wind chills.