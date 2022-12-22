Denver records coldest temperature since 1990

Denver dropped to -24° — the coldest recorded temperature in the city in exactly 32 years.

DENVER — The temperature in Denver dropped to 24 degrees below zero Fahrenheit early Thursday.

That is the coldest official temperature in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990, exactly 32 years ago.

The frigid observation was recorded at the city's official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA).

Denver also recorded a wind chill of 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit Thursday morning, the city's lowest wind chill since 2007.

An arctic airmass arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon with bitter cold temperatures and several inches of blowing snow.

The temperature in Denver dropped 75 degrees in 18 hours, the third biggest such drop on record.

-24° at the airport is officially the coldest temperature in Denver since 1990. 🥶 #9wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/kIAm0wJWxU — 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) December 22, 2022

Hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at DIA on Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 130 schools and businesses have also closed on Thursday.

On Thursday, the skies will clear across Colorado, but the temperatures will stay frigid with bitterly cold temperatures through Thursday night.

Colorado's temperatures will slowly begin to moderate on Friday, and by Christmas weekend, highs will actually warm above the seasonal normal for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

