Denver ties record low temperature on Monday

The Mile High City felt its coldest temperature in months early Monday.

DENVER — The Mile High City had a brief glimpse of autumn Monday morning.

The low temperature fell to a crisp 49 degrees Monday morning at Denver International Airport (DIA).

That 49-degree reading ties the record low in Denver for Aug. 14, last set in 1976.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Monday morning was also the first time Denver has seen a temperature below 50 degrees since mid-June.

The cool air this morning won't last, however, because the heat returns to the Denver area in a hurry on Tuesday.

The high temperature will rebound back to near 90 degrees on Tuesday, as the Denver area and the nearby mountains and plains stay dry.

This morning's low temperature fell to a crisp, cool, 49 degrees at Denver International Airport - tying the record low last set in 1976. This is also the first time Denver has seen a temperature below 50 degrees since mid-June! #cowx pic.twitter.com/4Bf7eOE2eq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 14, 2023

Friday could be the hottest day of the week and maybe the year, with a high perhaps pushing into the upper 90s.

Storms won't return to the Front Range until the weekend, so we might see some increased fire danger as the scorching week wears on.

Bad air quality with ground ozone looks likely most of this week, so avoid filling up on gas or mowing your lawn and, if possible, using your car during the daylight hours.

