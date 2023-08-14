Denver ties record low temperature on Monday

DENVER — The Mile High City had a brief glimpse of autumn Monday morning.
The low temperature fell to a crisp 49 degrees Monday morning at Denver International Airport (DIA).
That 49-degree reading ties the record low in Denver for Aug. 14, last set in 1976.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said Monday morning was also the first time Denver has seen a temperature below 50 degrees since mid-June.
The cool air this morning won't last, however, because the heat returns to the Denver area in a hurry on Tuesday.
The high temperature will rebound back to near 90 degrees on Tuesday, as the Denver area and the nearby mountains and plains stay dry.
Friday could be the hottest day of the week and maybe the year, with a high perhaps pushing into the upper 90s.
Storms won't return to the Front Range until the weekend, so we might see some increased fire danger as the scorching week wears on.
Bad air quality with ground ozone looks likely most of this week, so avoid filling up on gas or mowing your lawn and, if possible, using your car during the daylight hours.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.