Cold snap freezes Denver into new record low

DENVER — It was officially cold in the Mile High City.

Denver International Airport (DIA) fell to 11 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning to set a new record low for April 5.

The previous record low was 12 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine before clouds move through the area. Temperatures will stay cool Wednesday with another chance for snow showers.

However, the 9NEWS weather team said warm relief is on the way.

A high-pressure ridge will begin to build into the region on Thursday resulting in sunshine and warm temperatures. That trend continues through the weekend and into most of next week.

The high temperature in Denver will warm into the 70s and possibly approaching the 80s next week.

🥶Waking up to some record breaking cold!



At 4:31 am, Denver International Airport dropped to 11 degrees, breaking the old record low of 12 set in 1983. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2023

