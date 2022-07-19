Denver records 6th-warmest day in history

A record high temperature and a record warm low temperature averaged to give Denver it's 6th warmest day in history.

DENVER — The temperature in Denver dropped down to 72 degrees early Monday morning breaking a record for the warmest low ever on July 18. The previous warmest morning was 70 degrees way back in 1878.

Then in the afternoon, the temperature soared to 100 degrees, breaking the high temperature record for July 18. The previous record was 99 degrees set in 1998, 2019, and 2020.

On their own, those temperatures are not too unusual, but they make for an average temperature of 86 degrees. That made Monday the 6th hottest day ever recorded in the City of Denver. And that data goes back 150 years.

The average temperature is a good way to show how hot the entire day was instead of the just the peak temperature which can sometimes only last a few minutes.

But the high temperature is certainly the more popular way to describe a hot day.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Denver was 105 degrees. That’s happened five times including back-to-back days in 2012.

The last three times it’s hit 105 in Denver was during the month of June, but on average, the hottest week of the year in Denver is this week: July 16 to July 22.

It’s the only week of the year where the average high temperature is warmer than 90 degrees. The temperature in Denver starts to decrease on average starting on July 23, when the average temperature goes back down to 90 degrees.

The average temperature drops to 89 degrees in Denver by Aug. 3.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was 115 degrees, which happened four years ago in Lamar.

That record was not threatened, but here are some other records from across the state on Monday:

Akron: 104° F (previous record 101°)

Limon: 99° F (previous record 98°)

Greeley: 106° F (tied previous record)

La Junta: 108° F (not a record but still crazy hot)

Ordway: 108° F (record not available)

