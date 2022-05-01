Denver Public Schools, Adams 14 closed Thursday

Heavy overnight snow has caused numerous closings and delays across Colorado.

DENVER — A wintry blast of snow and frigid temperatures has led to a number of school, business and government closings and delays Thursday morning.

All Denver Public Schools (DPS) schools, administrative offices and Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 6, due to expected absences, continued staffing shortages, and the combination of snowy conditions and extreme cold.

"Staffing shortages continue to be particularly severe on our bus routes, which can cause significant delays on the routes," said DPS. "Given the frigid temperatures, we feel this is the best decision for student safety."

"All [Denver Public Schools] school-related events and activities, including athletics, are canceled for the safety of our students and staff members."

Other district closures Thursday include Adams County School District 14, Estes Park Schools, Brush School District and Yuma School District 1.

The Denver metro area and parts of the Eastern Plains were under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 a.m. Thursday with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected in the storm.

It'll be a frigid start to your Thursday with skies gradually clearing by the afternoon. Daytime highs will be chilly, only making their way into the mid to upper 20s around the metro area.

