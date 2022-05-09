4 DPS schools to release students early due to hot weather

At least four schools in Denver Public Schools will release early over the coming days to avoid keeping kids in hot classrooms during a forecasted heat wave.

DENVER — A handful of Denver Public Schools (DPS) will shift their classroom schedules over the coming days to keep kids out of hot classrooms during the forecasted extreme heat.

Some schools without air conditioning will have early-release "Heat Days," sending students home early before the afternoon heat can set in.

DPS confirmed the following schools will be released early on the following days because of the high heat:

McAuliffe International: Sept. 6 - 9

Denison Montessori: Sept. 6

Godsman Elementary: Sept. 6

Skinner Middle School: Sept. 7

In a letter sent to parents of Skinner Middle School students on Monday, the principal warns more schedules could be impacted because of the heat.

"We are monitoring outside temperatures during the day and at night as well as classroom temperatures as we work to cool our building to the greatest degree possible following our heat mitigation strategies," the letter stated. "As we make every effort to ensure that our school stays open and that our students and educators feel comfortable, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of them all. If the temperature within our facility rises to a degree that we feel is unsafe to host classes, there is a possibility that our school may have an early-release Heat Day."

