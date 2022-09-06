Denver sets heat record on Tuesday

The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020, and the city could break more heat records this week as extreme heat continues.

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Front Range urban corridor for Wednesday, including Denver. It's the first-ever Heat Advisory for anywhere in Colorado during the month of September.

This might not be the only heat record that the city breaks this week. The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 97 degrees, while the record is 95. Thursday could be even hotter, with a forecasted high of 98 degrees, with the record being 94.

Several Front Range school districts – including Denver Public Schools, the Poudre School District and the Thompson School District – announced early releases this week due to the extreme heat.

The record number of 90-degree days in Denver for September is nine. There likely will be seven by the end of the day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Grand Junction hit 101 degrees on Tuesday, setting an all-time record for the month of September. They hit 100 degrees on Monday as well, marking the first time in recorded history that the city's hit 100 degrees on back-to-back days in the month of September.

Denver will get cooler air and some rain to wrap up the work week. A strong cold front moves through the region, dropping temps by 20 to 25 degrees by Saturday. Recent model runs show highs in the mid 60s by Saturday, marking a huge temperature swing from Thursday to Saturday.

