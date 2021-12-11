It's official: Denver will have its latest first measurable snowfall on record

With no snow through Sunday, 2021 will feature Denver's latest first measurable snowfall on record.

DENVER — Denver's lack of snow so far this fall season is now in the record books.

With no snow in Denver through Sunday, 2021 will officially feature the city's latest first measurable snowfall on record. The old record for latest first Denver snowfall was set on Nov. 21, 1934.

This record is based on measurable snowfall, which is at least a 10th of an inch of snowfall (0.1"). That means snowflakes can fall earlier in the season, but for a snowfall to be considered official, it must accumulate to at least a 10th of an inch at Denver International Airport.

DIA is Denver's official climate site, where records are kept and maintained.

As is often typical of a La Niña weather pattern, most storms have stayed to the north of Denver and Colorado, keeping us locked in a generally dry and warm weather pattern.

There's also little in the way of any meaningful snow chances in the short-term forecast. On Wednesday, a sharp cold front moves through, but it looks highly unlikely to bring Denver any snow.

After Wednesday, temperatures warm back up starting on Thanksgiving Day, and it looks to stay warm through the rest of the month.

That means Denver could experience its first snow-less meteorological autumn on record.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.