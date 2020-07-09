Snow plows will hit metro Denver streets on Tuesday morning

CDOT said about 110 plows will be out across metro Denver and in Golden toward the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

DENVER — As snow moves into the Denver metro area on Tuesday morning, the Colorado Dept. of Transportation (CDOT) and City of Denver will have plows out clearing the main streets.

CDOT said it will have about 110 plows out in Region 1 of the Denver metro area, as well as on Interstate 70 from Golden to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel.

"More plows will be out statewide," a CDOT spokesperson said. "We are on a statewide snow shift."

A handful of drivers will work Monday night into Tuesday morning to respond to trouble spots in Denver as needed, according to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, all drivers will be on duty and clearing the city's main streets as snow starts to accumulate on roadways, DOTI said.

CDOT said although about 3-7 inches of snow are expected in metro Denver, the pavement is hot and will continue to hold the heats, so "we do not anticipate accumulation." CDOT said they will also not pretreat roads because the storm will start out as rain.

"But, roads will be will be wet and motorists must drive with extra care," CDOT said. "As the snow continues through later tomorrow and into the night, there could be some slick, slushy areas."

CDOT also said there is a possibility of freezing on road surfaces and drivers should be prepared for slick conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Denver has an online tracker to see where the plows are. It's only available during snow events.

CDOT also has a plow tracker, which is accessible here.

The cold front moving into the Front Range will start with rain and turn to snow as temperatures get colder. Tuesday's coldest temperatures will happen about 8 a.m., which is also when the snow will begin to fall.

The snow is forecast to continue throughout the day Tuesday.

The coldest temperatures are expected on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be when there's the best chance for accumulating snow.