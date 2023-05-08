Denver has first 8 p.m. sunset of the year

The sunset will keep coming later in the day until summer arrives in June.

DENVER — Our days are getting noticeably longer, especially over the past few weeks.

Now that the winter solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the summer solstice on June 21.

The 8 p.m. sunset on Sunday, May 7, was the first in the 8 p.m. hour in Denver since Aug.11, 2022.

Denver's sunset times will remain in the 8 p.m. hour until Aug. 13, 2023.

The latest sunset of the year in Denver will be June 25 at 8:32 p.m.

The summer solstice is the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, when we'll have almost 15 hours of sunlight in Denver.

The winter solstice, meanwhile, is the Northern Hemisphere's shortest day of the year, with only a little over nine hours of sunlight in Denver.

