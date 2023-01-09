Denver sets a record high on Friday

With a high of 99 degrees, Denver beat its previous daily record high from 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver broke a record high temperature on Friday afternoon with a high of 99 degrees.

That broke the record of 98 set in 2019. This is based on data from Denver International Airport, the city's official climate observation site.

Friday's heat comes on the heels of a hot August, with an average monthly temperature of 74.2 degrees – 1.3 degrees above the long-term average.

Friday also marked Denver's 33rd day at or above 90 degrees so far this year. Despite a slow start on 90-degree days in June and July, the last month has produced a more typical number of 90-degree days. Friday was also Denver's third-straight day at or above 90 degrees.

Despite the recent heat, Denver finished with its coolest summer since 2009. With an average temperature of 70.8 degrees at DIA, that finished around the long-term average summertime temperature of 70.8, and the city's 80th-coolest summer in 151 years of official records.

This summer also finished as Denver's seventh-wettest summer on record, with more than 9 inches of rain between June 1 and Aug. 31.

Seasons are measured by full months – so the full months of June, July, and August count as summer – by meteorologists in order to maintain consistent climate records, since the astronomical start date of a season can vary slightly.

The heat won't go away for Saturday, with a high in the mid-to-upper 90s likely once again. By Sunday, though, it'll finally start to cool down a bit more, with highs dropping back into the 80s.