KUSA — Warning alert: Parts of Denver, Arapahoe, and Adams counties are until a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Click this link to see which areas specifically.

Northeast Denver, west-central Adam and western Arapahoe counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. (Jefferson County was under the warning but that portion of it has since been expired)

An areal flood advisory has been issued for parts of Boulder and Weld counties until 7:45 p.m. The flood advisory is for far southwestern Weld County and far northeastern Boulder County.

Showers and thunderstorms are popping along the foothills and in the urban corridor Tuesday evening pushing eastward along the plains.

The urban areas to watch for severe weather: the Denver metro area, Fort Collins, Greeley and Castle Rock.

The 9Newsroom along Speer Boulevard at Logan was already feeling thunder by 5:30 p.m. Half-dollar-sized hail - about 1.25 inches in diameter - were reportedly spotting in Longmont around 5:10 p.m. Berthoud also reported some quarter-sized hail.

The hail was so hard it echoed through our building here in Golden #cowx #denver #jeffco pic.twitter.com/27fsOAWwlC — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 14, 2018

A weak upper air disturbance brought the showers and thunderstorms to the region. Chances for rain will be around until about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, however, there may be a few storms that last a little later near the Denver metro area.

The storms continue to build in the foothills and have begun to push eastward. Heavy rain is expected. If you find yourself in a car and see water covering the road, remember the common refrain: Turn around, don't drown! Do not ever drive through standing water.

Severe thunderstorms will contain hail that is one inch in diameter or larger, or wind gusts that are 58 mph or stronger. Conditions in eastern Colorado are not quite right to support the thunderstorms as they move east. Most storms are expected to fall apart before getting east of Limon.

Smoke and haze will continue across much of the state, even with the storms. This will help keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday will bring a better chance for severe weather to parts of Colorado as high temperatures soar back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

