Thursday was Denver's coldest morning in 9 months

Denver's low temperature dropped to 12° on Thursday morning, making it Denver's coldest morning since mid-February.

DENVER — If it felt extra cold to you this morning, you'd be right.

Denver's low temperature bottomed out at 12 degrees on Thursday morning, making it the city's coldest temperature since Feb. 16.

A sharp cold front that moved through Colorado on Wednesday morning plunged temperatures down into the teens and 20s across much of Colorado on Wednesday. Denver's high temperature of just 37 degrees on Wednesday made it the city's coldest daily high temperature since mid-April.

Denver's average first low temperature below 15 degrees, is on Nov. 15. That makes this morning's chilly 12-degree reading roughly right around when we'd expect temperatures to fall this low.

Considering Denver's mild and dry fall-to-date, however, this morning's low temperature might come as a bit of a shock to the system.

If you're tired of this short-lived cold snap, though, you'll probably enjoy our upcoming forecast. Temperatures rebound nicely into the mid-50s for Thursday afternoon and we'll be back in the 60s on Friday before a weak system moves through on Saturday.

Temperatures stay on the warmer side of average early next week, with highs likely spiking into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday before a colder Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Low temperatures could fall back into the teens and 20s by the end of next week, including Thanksgiving Day.

Oh, and by the way, we're looking snow-free through the upcoming weekend, which means we're virtually a lock to snap our latest first measurable snowfall date.

