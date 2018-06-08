KUSA — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Denver International Airport and the surrounding parts of Adams County until 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of up to 60 mph and 1.5-inch hail are possible.

In addition, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the Denver metro area, southern and southeastern Colorado until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Large hail, damaging wind, heavy rain and one or two isolated tornadoes are possible from storms as they develop and push off the foothills.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday night for areas near Colorado Springs and to the south. Urban areas along with burn scars could see flash flooding happen rapidly as storm develop and intensify.

Remember, a Watch means weather conditions are right for the development of severe storms. Keep an eye on radar and watch for any storms in your area. Know your safety plan, or make sure you have one in place in case severe weather hits.

Storms will not be as widespread as they were Monday afternoon. However, all the same locations, including Colorado Springs, Denver and parts of the eastern plains will all have a chance for these isolated cells.

