Snowstorm causing DIA flight cancellations, delays

Denver International Airport had more than 120 canceled flights Tuesday morning.

DENVER — A snowstorm caused more than 120 flight cancellations Tuesday morning at Denver International Airport (DIA).

DIA was asking travelers to check their flight status before going to the airport. As of 10:30 a.m., FlightAware reported 123 flight cancellations and 86 flight delays at DIA – the most cancellations of any U.S. airport.

About half of the canceled flights originated at DIA. The majority of the cancellations were Southwest Airlines and SkyWest Airlines flights, which had canceled more than 50 flights each.

Snow totals in the Denver metro area were expected to be light, with 2 to 5 inches, with heavier amounts falling in the foothills to the west of Denver. The snowstorm was expected to move out of the metro area in the afternoon.

Multiple jurisdictions including Denver were on Accident Alert as snow was covering the roads. DIA advised people to drive with caution on their way to the airport.

RTD said trains, including the A Line to DIA, were running close to scheduled times.

