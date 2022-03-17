Dozens of flights canceled as snow falls at DIA

DENVER — A March snowstorm has dropped several inches of snow across the Front Range.
Denver International Airport (DIA) worked overnight to clear runways of the snow that began falling late Wednesday.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 68 flights were canceled at DIA and 41 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir, Frontier, Delta, Untied, Air Canada and American Airlines.
Much of the eastern half of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning until noon Thursday. The Denver area can expect between 8 and 10 inches of snow by the time the system leaves later Thursday.
WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.
If you have a weather report, photo or video to share, you can contact the 9NEWS Weather Team in these ways:
Email: Weather photos, videos
Share updates on our Facebook wall: facebook.com/9weather
Tweet your updates using the hashtag #9WX or tweet us at twitter.com/9NEWSWeather
Download the 9NEWS app:
iTunes: on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.