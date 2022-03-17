Dozens of flights canceled as snow falls at DIA

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport Thursday morning.

DENVER — A March snowstorm has dropped several inches of snow across the Front Range.

Denver International Airport (DIA) worked overnight to clear runways of the snow that began falling late Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 68 flights were canceled at DIA and 41 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir, Frontier, Delta, Untied, Air Canada and American Airlines.

Much of the eastern half of Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning until noon Thursday. The Denver area can expect between 8 and 10 inches of snow by the time the system leaves later Thursday.

