All runways at DIA closed Monday morning, Pena Boulevard 'impassable'

DENVER — All of the runways at Denver International Airport (DIA) remain closed Monday morning and all morning flights have been canceled.

DIA received 27.1 inches of snow on Saturday and Sunday. The storm is the fourth-snowiest storm in Denver's recorded history.

The runways at the airport were shut down Sunday after high winds and blowing snow made travel impossible.

In addition, the airport asked drivers to avoid Pena Boulevard on Sunday, saying it is impassable and that multiple vehicles are currently stranded there.

DIA tweeted that crews will be on hand to clear the runways once conditions improve, and that the closure likely won't have a huge impact since most flights in and out of the airport have been canceled.

At 1 a.m. DEN had received 27.1 inches of snow! Snow has stopped and crews are working hard to clear runways. At this time, all runways remain closed and all morning flights have been cancelled. If you're traveling today, please double check your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/jMWn1nLZlo — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 15, 2021

Flight tracking website FlightAware.com shows nearly 1,000 cancellations at DIA for Sunday alone. Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled over the course of the weekend due to the storm.

The airport and its services remain open, DIA tweeted.

People flying to and from Denver over the weekend are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline ahead of time.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock asked people not to drive unless they have to over the weekend due to the storm. It's a sentiment that's been echoed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), who has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to help with rescues.

In 2019, during the Bomb Cyclone, a 9NEWS team was stuck on Pena Boulevard for 2.5 hours.

DIA has more than 200 pieces of snow removal equipment for its runways, taxiways and ramp areas and 120 pieces of equipment for roads and parking lots.

These are operated by more than 500 trained personnel, according to the airport.

Airlines are expected to be in full de-icing operations for the duration of the storm, meaning that passengers whose flights aren't canceled should expect a little extra time on the plane before taking off.